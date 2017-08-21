The Bundesliga Mourns the Victims of Barcelona

Bundesliga sides pay respects to terror-attack victims in Barcelona.

There was a minute’s silence around the grounds in the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 this weekend to mourn the victims of the terror attacks in Spain, with black armbands also worn across Germany. It was an important showing of solidarity from players and club staff alike with those affected by the terrible tragedy in Barcelona.

