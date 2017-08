The Best Plays from Point Guards: 2017 NBA Season

Check out the top plays of point guards from the 2017 NBA season, featuring Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving!

Subscribe to the NBA: http://bit.ly/2rCglzY

For news, stories, highlights and more, go to our official website at http://www.nba.com

Get NBA LEAGUE PASS: http://www.nba.com/leaguepass