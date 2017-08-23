Home » News » The battle over posted workers: Macron on tour to convince EU leaders

The battle over posted workers: Macron on tour to convince EU leaders

News Desk August 23, 2017 News Leave a comment

Emmanuel Macron in Salzburg at the start of a tour to convince EU leaders to drastically curb so-called posted workers rules that allow for jobs abroad but with the same lower wages and benefits as back home. His Austrian hosts, contending with a robust far-right, wholeheartedly back Macron less so nations further east. What if there”s no compromise?

