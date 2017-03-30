‘Thank you and goodbye’: Clock starts on Brexit negotiations (part 2)

Subscribe to France 24 now:

To those who still secretly wish Britain won’t leave the EU, surely this is the “get over it” moment. To those who are cheering, be careful what you wish for. The British prime minister is now going to have to decide how hard a bargain she wants to drive. Although court rulings have forced Theresa May to commit to showing her hand to lawmakers, it’s still anyone’s guess how the UK government will get the EU to accept closed borders and access to the continent’s single market.

