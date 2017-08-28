Home » News » Texans rescued by helicopters from flooding after Hurricane Harvey

Texans rescued by helicopters from flooding after Hurricane Harvey

News Desk August 28, 2017 News Leave a comment

Mandatory credit: U.S. Coast Guard District 8 PADET Houston

The US Coast Guard continued rescue operations in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Houston on Sunday. Footage captured people being trapped on a roof before rescuers retrieve them. READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/8lie
LIVE UPDATES: https://on.rt.com/8lcj

COURTESY: RT’s RUPTLY video agency, NO RE-UPLOAD, NO REUSE – FOR LICENSING, PLEASE, CONTACT http://ruptly.tv

RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.

