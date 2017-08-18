Home » News » Terror in Barcelona

Terror in Barcelona

News Desk August 18, 2017 News Leave a comment

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

PRESS REVIEW – Fri. 18.08.17: Papers in Spain and around the world react to yesterday’s deadly terrorist attack on Las Ramblas boulevard in Barcelona. El Mundo calls for ‘unity and force in the fight against jihadism in all of Europe’. Meanwhile the Catalan paper La Vanguardia defiantly says “we won’t let them win” but wonders why there wasn’t more security in such a tourist hotspot.
http://www.france24.com/en/press-review

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/France24_en

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Lost & Found: Grandmother contacts RT after seeing granddaughter’s plight

RT is campaigning to help orphans stranded in war-torn Iraq to find their relatives and …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd