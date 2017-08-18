Terror in Barcelona

Subscribe to France 24 now:
PRESS REVIEW – Fri. 18.08.17: Papers in Spain and around the world react to yesterday’s deadly terrorist attack on Las Ramblas boulevard in Barcelona. El Mundo calls for ‘unity and force in the fight against jihadism in all of Europe’. Meanwhile the Catalan paper La Vanguardia defiantly says “we won’t let them win” but wonders why there wasn’t more security in such a tourist hotspot.
