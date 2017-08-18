Home » News » Terror attack, Trump turmoil rattle stock markets

Terror attack, Trump turmoil rattle stock markets

News Desk August 18, 2017 News Leave a comment

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Global stocks fell as a terrorist attack in Barcelona and political turmoil in Washington raised concern among investors. Meanwhile the US president has scrapped plans to create an advisory council on infrastructure.
http://www.france24.com/en/taxonomy/emission/20550

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/France24_en

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Mass burials held in Sierra Leone for mudslide victims

Mass funerals have been held in Sierra Leone for victims of major mudslides that struck …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd