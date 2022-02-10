Twitter CFO on Earnings, Change of Leadership

by

Bloomberg Technology published this video item, entitled “Twitter CFO on Earnings, Change of Leadership” – below is their description.

Twitter CFO Ned Segal sits down with Emily Chang to discuss the company’s fourth-quarter results, new CEO Parag Agrawal’s first earnings call and what the road ahead looks like. He also comments on Twitter’s metaverse plans and Twitter’s $4 billion stock buyback plan.

Bloomberg Technology YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Bloomberg Technology

Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

Recent from Bloomberg Technology:

‘Bloomberg Technology’ Full Show (03/03/2022)

Category: Tech

Bitcoin Stalls as Threat of Crypto Sanctions Arise

Category: Cryptocurrency, Tech

Helping Employees Escape the War in Ukraine

Category: Tech

In This Story: metaverse

A metaverse is a network of 3D virtual worlds focused on social connection.

In futurism and science fiction, the term is often described as a hypothetical iteration of the Internet as a single, universal virtual world that is facilitated by the use of virtual and augmented reality headsets.

The metaverse is something which many in the early 2020s are actively engaged in developing: an entirely online, virtual and alternative reality, in which people will be able to conduct many forms of business and social interaction – virtually.

The movement towards a metaverse gathered significant pace and attention when Facebook’s parent company rebranded itself to “meta” in 2021.

5 Recent Items: metaverse

FC Barcelona to Create Its Own Cryptocurrency and Metaverse

Category: Cryptocurrency

The Future of Entertainment With Pete Holmes

Category: Cryptocurrency

Russian Banks Removed From Swift & South Korea Joins The Metaverse [ Crypto Espresso 02.28.22 ]

Category: Cryptocurrency

Tech investing: ‘There will be a reckoning’ given high valuations, 645 Ventures co-founder says

Category: Business

How #Crypto is Evolving as an Asset Class, Managed Strategies, and Approaching the #Metaverse

Category: Business, Cryptocurrency

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....