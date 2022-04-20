Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

TechCrunch published this video item, entitled “TechCrunch Live with a16z and Deel” – below is their description.

Leave a Comment Subscribe in Google News

About This Source - TechCrunch

TechCrunch was founded in June 2005 by Archimedes Ventures, led by partners Michael Arrington and Keith Teare. In 2010, AOL acquired the company for approximately $25 million. Since the acquisition of AOL and Yahoo by Verizon, the site has been owned by Verizon Media.

TechCrunch is also best known for its Disrupt conferences; an annual technology event hosted in several cities across United States, Europe, and China.

In May 2021, an announcement was made on a planned sale of TechCrunch’s parent company, Verizon, to Apollo Global Management for $5 billion. The deal finalized in September 2021. Verizon retained 10% of the newly rebranded company.

Recent from TechCrunch: