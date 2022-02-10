Bloomberg Technology published this video item, entitled “SpaceX Sends 49 Satellites Into Orbit” – below is their description.
SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the next batch of 49 Starlink satellites for the company’s internet satellite constellation system from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The rocket came back to Earth and landed on a drone ship. This was from Feb. 3.Bloomberg Technology YouTube Channel
