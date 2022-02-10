SpaceX Sends 49 Satellites Into Orbit

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the next batch of 49 Starlink satellites for the company’s internet satellite constellation system from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The rocket came back to Earth and landed on a drone ship. This was from Feb. 3.

