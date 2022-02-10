Samsung S22 Ultra Explained in 3 Minutes | WIRED

by

WIRED published this video item, entitled “Samsung S22 Ultra Explained in 3 Minutes | WIRED” – below is their description.

Julian Chokkattu, Reviews Editor for WIRED, walks us through a few of the Samsung S22 Ultra’s new features.

Still haven’t subscribed to WIRED on YouTube? ►► http://wrd.cm/15fP7B7

Listen to the Get WIRED podcast ►► https://link.chtbl.com/wired-ytc-desc

Want more WIRED? Get the magazine ►► https://subscribe.wired.com/subscribe/splits/wired/WIR_YouTube?source=EDT_WIR_YouTube_0_Video_Description_ZZ

Follow WIRED:

Instagram ►►https://instagram.com/wired

Twitter ►►http://www.twitter.com/wired

Facebook ►►https://www.facebook.com/wired

Get more incredible stories on science and tech with our daily newsletter: https://wrd.cm/DailyYT

Also, check out the free WIRED channel on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV.

ABOUT WIRED

WIRED is where tomorrow is realized. Through thought-provoking stories and videos, WIRED explores the future of business, innovation, and culture.

Samsung S22 Ultra Explained in 3 Minutes | WIRED

WIRED YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - WIRED

Wired is a monthly American magazine, published in print and online editions, that focuses on how emerging technologies affect culture, the economy, and politics.

Recent from WIRED:

Sleep Expert Answers Questions From Twitter 💤 | Tech Support | WIRED

Category: Tech

Seth Rogen & Nick Offerman Test Crafting Gadgets | WIRED

Category: Tech

Chemist Breaks Down How At-Home Covid Tests Work | WIRED

Category: Tech

In This Story: Podcast

A podcast is an episodic series of digital audio files that a user can download to a personal device for easy listening.

3 Recent Items: Podcast

Is Russia changing tactics in the Ukraine war? | Ukraine: The Latest | Podcast

Category: News

The market’s reaction to wars and geopolitical conflict: Strategist

Category: Business

Conan Introduces The “Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend” Chopper | Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: Samsung

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is a South Korean multinational electronics corporation headquartered in the Yeongtong District of Suwon. It is the pinnacle of the Samsung chaebol, accounting for 70% of the group’s revenue in 2012.

1 Recent Items: Samsung

Pros React: When Ruler Made League of Legends History ft. Phreak and Kobe

Category: Gaming

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....