WIRED published this video item, entitled “Robotics Professor Answers Robot Questions From Twitter | Tech Support | WIRED” – below is their description.
Robotics professor Henny Admoni answers the internet’s burning questions about robots! How do you program a personality? Can robots pick up a single M&M? Why do we keep making humanoid robots? What is Elon Musk’s goal for the Tesla Optimus robot? Will robots take over my job writing video descriptions…I mean, um, all our jobs? Henny answers all these questions and much more.
Director: Lisandro Perez-Rey
Director of Photography: Jeff Smee
Editor: Ron Douglas
Expert: Henny Admoni
Line Producer: Joseph Buscemi
Associate Producer: Brandon White
Production Manager: Eric Martinez
Production Coordinator: Fernando Davila
Camera Operator: Alex Grant
Audio: Robert Buncher
Production Assistant: Maria Bosetti
Post Production Supervisor: Alexa Deutsch
Post Production Coordinator: Ian Bryant
Supervising Editor: Doug Larsen
Assistant Editor: Andy Morell
Special Thanks: Human And Robot Partners Lab at Carnegie Mellon University
