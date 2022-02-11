Bloomberg Technology published this video item, entitled “Robinhood CLO on Crypto Wallets, Legal Woes” – below is their description.

Robinhood Chief Legal Officer and former SEC Commissioner Dan Gallagher joins Emily Chang on “Bloomberg Technology” to discuss Robinhood’s Wallets program, which has a 2 million users waitlist, and potential crypto regulation. He also gives a status update on the platform’s legal battles with the SEC and other plaintiffs, one year after the meme stock mania. Bloomberg Technology YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.