Nicolas Cage Explains WHY He Changed His Name

by
Nicolas cage explains why he changed his name

WIRED published this video item, entitled “Nicolas Cage Explains WHY He Changed His Name” – below is their description.

‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ star Nicolas Cage takes the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answers the internet’s burning questions about himself.

Still haven’t subscribed to WIRED on YouTube? ►► http://wrd.cm/15fP7B7

Listen to the Get WIRED podcast ►► https://link.chtbl.com/wired-ytc-desc

Want more WIRED? Get the magazine ►► https://subscribe.wired.com/subscribe/splits/wired/WIR_YouTube?source=EDT_WIR_YouTube_0_Video_Description_ZZ

Follow WIRED:

Instagram ►►https://instagram.com/wired

Twitter ►►http://www.twitter.com/wired

Facebook ►►https://www.facebook.com/wired

Get more incredible stories on science and tech with our daily newsletter: https://wrd.cm/DailyYT

Also, check out the free WIRED channel on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV.

ABOUT WIRED

WIRED is where tomorrow is realized. Through thought-provoking stories and videos, WIRED explores the future of business, innovation, and culture.

WIRED YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - WIRED

Wired is a monthly American magazine, published in print and online editions, that focuses on how emerging technologies affect culture, the economy, and politics.

Recent from WIRED:

Wait, Keke Palmer Isn’t Her Real Name?

Category: Tech

Veritasium’s Derek Muller Answers the Web’s Most Searched Questions | WIRED

Category: Tech

Kit Harington Is Bitter About Longclaw

Category: Tech

In This Story: Podcast

A podcast is an episodic series of digital audio files that a user can download to a personal device for easy listening.

3 Recent Items: Podcast

Top 5 Drug-Related Arrests Caught on Bodycam

Category: Law, Media

Ukraine defiant as emergency services battle to restore power | Ukraine: The Latest | Podcast

Category: Agriculture, News

Q&A: Conan Gives A Fan Marriage Advice | Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend

Category: Entertainment

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.