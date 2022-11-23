WIRED published this video item, entitled “Nicolas Cage Explains WHY He Changed His Name” – below is their description.
‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ star Nicolas Cage takes the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answers the internet’s burning questions about himself.
Still haven’t subscribed to WIRED on YouTube? ►► http://wrd.cm/15fP7B7
Listen to the Get WIRED podcast ►► https://link.chtbl.com/wired-ytc-desc
Want more WIRED? Get the magazine ►► https://subscribe.wired.com/subscribe/splits/wired/WIR_YouTube?source=EDT_WIR_YouTube_0_Video_Description_ZZ
Follow WIRED:
Instagram ►►https://instagram.com/wired
Twitter ►►http://www.twitter.com/wired
Facebook ►►https://www.facebook.com/wired
Get more incredible stories on science and tech with our daily newsletter: https://wrd.cm/DailyYT
Also, check out the free WIRED channel on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV.
ABOUT WIRED
WIRED is where tomorrow is realized. Through thought-provoking stories and videos, WIRED explores the future of business, innovation, and culture.WIRED YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.