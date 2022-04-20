Netflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop

Bloomberg Technology published this video item, entitled “Netflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop” – below is their description.

Gerber Kawasaki President & CEO Ross Gerber, whose investment firm is an investor in Netflix, joins Emily Chang for a deep dive on Day 2 of Netflix shares plunging after its weak subscriber numbers stunned Wall Street, and reacts to Tesla’s earnings results as they trickle in.

Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is an American technology and media services provider and production company headquartered in Los Gatos, California. Netflix was founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph in Scotts Valley, California.

Ross Gerber is the Co-Founder, President and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management. He is a contributor to a variety of financial television and online shows.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of the biggest producers or electronic cars, and other, largely electronic, equipment.

