WIRED published this video item, entitled “Memory Champion Answers Questions From Twitter | Tech Support | WIRED” – below is their description.

Nelson Dellis, five-time USA Memory Champion, answers the internet’s burning questions about memory. How come it’s easier to remember Taylor Swift lyrics than psychics formulas? How do you remember lines over night? Is there a correlation between exercise and memory? What is a memory palace? Nelson answers all these questions and much more!

Director: Lisandro Perez-Rey

Director of Photography: Ben Dewey

Editor: Jeremy Smolik

Expert: Nelson Dellis

Line Producer: Joseph Buscemi

Producer: Lisandro Perez-Rey

Associate Producer: Samantha Vélez

Associate Producer: Brandon White

Production Manager: Eric Martinez

Production Coordinator: Fernando Davila

Camera Operator: Rahil Ashruff

Sound: Jeff Gaumer

Production Assistant: Patrick Sargent

Post Production Supervisor: Alexa Deutsch

Post Production Coordinator: Ian Bryant

Supervising Editor: Doug Larsen

Assistant Editor: Paul Tael

