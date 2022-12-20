Memory Champion Answers Questions From Twitter | Tech Support | WIRED

Memory champion answers questions from twitter | tech support | wired

WIRED published this video item, entitled "Memory Champion Answers Questions From Twitter | Tech Support | WIRED"

Nelson Dellis, five-time USA Memory Champion, answers the internet’s burning questions about memory. How come it’s easier to remember Taylor Swift lyrics than psychics formulas? How do you remember lines over night? Is there a correlation between exercise and memory? What is a memory palace? Nelson answers all these questions and much more!

