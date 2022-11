Bloomberg Technology published this video item, entitled “Holiday ‘Recommerce’ Trends” – below is their description.

EBay Chief Sustainability Officer Renée Morin joins Caroline Hyde and Ed Ludlow to discuss the retail reselling trend this holiday season and why eBay is opening a store in NYC that accepts pre-owned luxury as currency. Bloomberg Technology YouTube Channel

