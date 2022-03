Bloomberg Technology published this video item, entitled “Hackers Nabbed $1.3B in Ransom Over 2 Years” – below is their description.

Bloomberg’s Sonali Basak joins Emily Chang to dive deeper into the report on the massive surge in cybercrime from cryptocurrency-tracking firm Chainalysis. Bloomberg Technology YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.