Gold House Launches $30M Fund

Bloomberg Technology published this video item, entitled "Gold House Launches $30M Fund"

Gold House Ventures General Partner Eric Feng joins Emily Chang to discuss the launch of Gold House Ventures, a new $30M fund that will back Asian and Pacific Islander founders.

Category: Tech

