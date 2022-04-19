Bloomberg Technology published this video item, entitled “Gold House Launches $30M Fund” – below is their description.
Gold House Ventures General Partner Eric Feng joins Emily Chang to discuss the launch of Gold House Ventures, a new $30M fund that will back Asian and Pacific Islander founders.
Bloomberg Technology YouTube Channel
