Bloomberg Technology published this video item, entitled “Gold House Launches $30 Million Fund” – below is their description.

Gold House Ventures General Partner Eric Feng joins Emily Chang to discuss the launch of Gold House Ventures, a new $30 million fund that will back Asian and Pacific Islander founders.

——–

Like this video? Subscribe to Bloomberg Technology on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrM7B7SL_g1edFOnmj-SDKg

Watch the latest full episodes of “Bloomberg Technology” with Emily Chang here:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLfAX25ZLrPGRzfILkSd-YiWfsoloCETAe

Get the latest in tech from Silicon Valley and around the world here:

https://www.bloomberg.com/technology

Connect with us on…

Twitter: https://twitter.com/technology

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BloombergTechnology

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bloombergbusiness/

Bloomberg Technology YouTube Channel