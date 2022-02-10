Funding, a CEO steps down, and VCs coaching on Equity Live

We’ll spend time discussing funding updates from Alchemy, Mos, and Cooks Venture before moving into the big CEO news from Peloton, break down how VCs are getting paid for pitch deck coaching, and conclude our whirlwind of topics with a look at how insurtech startups continue to get funding.

About This Source - TechCrunch

TechCrunch was founded in June 2005 by Archimedes Ventures, led by partners Michael Arrington and Keith Teare. In 2010, AOL acquired the company for approximately $25 million. Since the acquisition of AOL and Yahoo by Verizon, the site has been owned by Verizon Media.

TechCrunch is also best known for its Disrupt conferences; an annual technology event hosted in several cities across United States, Europe, and China.

In May 2021, an announcement was made on a planned sale of TechCrunch’s parent company, Verizon, to Apollo Global Management for $5 billion. The deal finalized in September 2021. Verizon retained 10% of the newly rebranded company.

In This Story: Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc. is an American exercise equipment and media company based in New York City. Peloton’s main products are Internet-connected stationary bicycles and treadmills that enable monthly subscribers to remotely participate in classes via streaming media. Wikipedia
Stock ticker: PTON (NASDAQ)
Founder: John Foley

