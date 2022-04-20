Bloomberg Technology published this video item, entitled “Framework Ventures Launches $400 Million DeFi Fund” – below is their description.
Framework Ventures Co-Founder Michael Anderson joins Emily Chang after announcing their new $400 million fund focused on investing in early-stage crypto startups, from gaming and Web3 to DeFi, and shares why he thinks blockchain gaming is the next big thing in crypto.Bloomberg Technology YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.