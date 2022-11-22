Bloomberg Technology published this video item, entitled “Fisker’s First Electric SUV Rolls Off Assembly Line” – below is their description.

Fisker’s first electric vehicle, an SUV called the Ocean, is now rolling off the assembly line. Some thought it would never happen. CEO Henrik Fisker talks about it on “Bloomberg Markets: European Close.”

