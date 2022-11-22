Fisker’s First Electric SUV Rolls Off Assembly Line

Fisker's first electric suv rolls off assembly line

Bloomberg Technology published this video item, entitled “Fisker’s First Electric SUV Rolls Off Assembly Line” – below is their description.

Fisker’s first electric vehicle, an SUV called the Ocean, is now rolling off the assembly line. Some thought it would never happen. CEO Henrik Fisker talks about it on “Bloomberg Markets: European Close.”

About This Source - Bloomberg Technology

Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

In This Story: Henrik Fisker

Henrik Fisker is a Danish-American automotive designer and entrepreneur residing in Los Angeles, California.

