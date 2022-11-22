FalconX CEO on FTX Bankruptcy, Genesis Meltdown

by
Falconx ceo on ftx bankruptcy, genesis meltdown

Bloomberg Technology published this video item, entitled “FalconX CEO on FTX Bankruptcy, Genesis Meltdown” – below is their description.

FalconX CEO Raghu Yarlagadda joins Caroline Hyde and Ed Ludlow to discuss what came out of the FTX bankruptcy hearing, Binance seeking funds from the Middle East, and the Genesis meltdown.

Bloomberg Technology YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Bloomberg Technology

Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

Recent from Bloomberg Technology:

FTX, Bitcoin, and Trust in Crypto

Category: Cryptocurrency, Tech

Violent Protests at Apple IPhone Plant in China

Category: Retail, Tech

Going Viral: Amazon’s Movie Theater Push

Category: Tech

In This Story: Binance

Binance is a cryptocurrency exchange which is currently the largest exchange in the world in terms of daily trading volume of cryptocurrencies. It was founded in 2017 and is registered in the Cayman Islands. Binance was founded by Changpeng Zhao, a developer who had previously created high frequency trading software.

The company has launched various cryptocurrencies: Binance Coin (BNB), launched June 2017, and Binance Smart Chain (BSC), launched September 2020. Binance Smart Chain operates using “Proof of Staked Authority”, a combination of proof of stake and proof of authority.

Binance is currently under investigation by both the United States Department of Justice and Internal Revenue Service on allegations of money laundering and tax offenses. The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority ordered Binance to stop all regulated activity in the United Kingdom in June 2021.

3 Recent Items: Binance

Bitcoin still makes sense for some investors, says Fundstrat’s Tom Lee

Category: Cryptocurrency, News

Binance commits another $1 billion to crypto industry recovery fund following FTX’s collapse

Category: Business, Cryptocurrency, Finance

Binance to devote at least $1 billion for crypto recovery fund

Category: Business, Cryptocurrency, Finance

In This Story: FTX

FTT is the native cryptocurrency token of the crypto derivatives trading platform FTX that launched on May 8, 2019.

1 Recent Items: FTX

Bankman-Fried Apologizes to FTX Employees, Details Amount of Leverage in Internal Letter

Category: Cryptocurrency

In This Story: Middle East

4 Recent Items: Middle East

Iran Supreme Leader hails forces who cracked down on protesters | Inside Story

Category: News

Crusaders banned from World Cup | Al Jazeera Newsfeed

Category: News

Iraqi female footballers challenge traditional attitudes

Category: News

Iran’s Khamenei praises Basij forces for dealing with ‘rioters’

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.