Bloomberg Technology published this video item, entitled “FalconX CEO on FTX Bankruptcy, Genesis Meltdown” – below is their description.
FalconX CEO Raghu Yarlagadda joins Caroline Hyde and Ed Ludlow to discuss what came out of the FTX bankruptcy hearing, Binance seeking funds from the Middle East, and the Genesis meltdown.
Bloomberg Technology YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.
About This Source - Bloomberg Technology
Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.
Binance is a cryptocurrency exchange which is currently the largest exchange in the world in terms of daily trading volume of cryptocurrencies. It was founded in 2017 and is registered in the Cayman Islands. Binance was founded by Changpeng Zhao, a developer who had previously created high frequency trading software.
The company has launched various cryptocurrencies: Binance Coin (BNB), launched June 2017, and Binance Smart Chain (BSC), launched September 2020. Binance Smart Chain operates using “Proof of Staked Authority”, a combination of proof of stake and proof of authority.
Binance is currently under investigation by both the United States Department of Justice and Internal Revenue Service on allegations of money laundering and tax offenses. The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority ordered Binance to stop all regulated activity in the United Kingdom in June 2021.