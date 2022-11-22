Crypto Firm Genesis Warns of Bankruptcy

by
Crypto firm genesis warns of bankruptcy

Bloomberg Technology published this video item, entitled “Crypto Firm Genesis Warns of Bankruptcy” – below is their description.

Bloomberg’s Sonali Basak joins Caroline Hyde and Ed Ludlow to discuss how digital-asset brokerage Genesis is struggling to raise fresh cash for its lending unit in the wake of the FTX debacle. Plus, the latest in the FTX case.

Bloomberg Technology YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Bloomberg Technology

Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

Recent from Bloomberg Technology:

FTX, Bitcoin, and Trust in Crypto

Category: Cryptocurrency, Tech

Violent Protests at Apple IPhone Plant in China

Category: Retail, Tech

Going Viral: Amazon’s Movie Theater Push

Category: Tech

In This Story: FTX

FTT is the native cryptocurrency token of the crypto derivatives trading platform FTX that launched on May 8, 2019.

1 Recent Items: FTX

Bankman-Fried Apologizes to FTX Employees, Details Amount of Leverage in Internal Letter

Category: Cryptocurrency

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.