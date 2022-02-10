CRISPR Co-Founder Jennifer Doudna on Future of Biotech

Sixth Street Chief Science Adviser and Nobel laureate Jennifer Doudna, co-founder of the CRISPR genome editing technology 10 years ago, and Sixth Street Vice Chairman and Partner R. Martin Chavez join Emily Chang to discuss the future of CRISPR and its potential for commercialization.

