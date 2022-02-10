Bloomberg Technology published this video item, entitled “CRISPR Co-Founder Jennifer Doudna on Future of Biotech” – below is their description.

Sixth Street Chief Science Adviser and Nobel laureate Jennifer Doudna, co-founder of the CRISPR genome editing technology 10 years ago, and Sixth Street Vice Chairman and Partner R. Martin Chavez join Emily Chang to discuss the future of CRISPR and its potential for commercialization. Bloomberg Technology YouTube Channel

