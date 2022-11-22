Bloomberg Technology published this video item, entitled “Bob Iger Comes Back to Disney” – below is their description.

Gerber Kawasaki Co-Founder and CEO Ross Gerber joins Caroline Hyde and Ed Ludlow to discuss Walt Disney’s decision to bring back former leader Bob Iger to replace his successor Bob Chapek as CEO, a surprise capitulation by the board after a string of disappointing results. Bloomberg Technology YouTube Channel

