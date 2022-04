Bloomberg Technology published this video item, entitled “AWS Open to Acquisitions, Not Planning to Spin Off: CEO” – below is their description.

Amazon Web Services CEO Adam Selipsky says cloud adoption is still in the early stages. Speaking with Emily Chang on “Bloomberg Markets: The Close,” he also discusses AWS’s strategy going forward. Bloomberg Technology YouTube Channel

