Talking gaming and Scottish independence with voters in Dundee

News Desk March 22, 2017

The Scottish government is expected to win a vote calling for a second independence referendum, in the latest round of political gamesmanship between Nicola Sturgeon and Theresa May.

Sky’s Adele Robinson has been in Dundee, the hub of the UK’s gaming industry and the city that voted most strongly in favour of independence in 2014, to find out how voters feel.

