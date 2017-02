Delegations from the Syrian government and opposition met face to face in the Kazakhstan capital of Astana.

Russia, Turkey and Iran hosted the talks with extension of Syrian ceasefire on the agenda.

Al Jazeera’s Rory Challands reports from Astana.

