Syrians turn to football in rebel-held Idlib

News Desk March 28, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

Syria’s national football team will be looking to continue their unlikely path towards next year’s FIFA World Cup when they face South Korea in a qualification match on Tuesday.

The team, however, is aligned with the Syrian regime led by President Bashar al-Assad.

The opposition Syrian Football Federation was established in 2015 and its 12-team Premier League is attracting football fans in rebel-held Idlib.

Al Jazeera’s Elise Holman reports.

