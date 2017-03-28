Syrians turn to football in rebel-held Idlib

Syria’s national football team will be looking to continue their unlikely path towards next year’s FIFA World Cup when they face South Korea in a qualification match on Tuesday.

The team, however, is aligned with the Syrian regime led by President Bashar al-Assad.

The opposition Syrian Football Federation was established in 2015 and its 12-team Premier League is attracting football fans in rebel-held Idlib.

Al Jazeera’s Elise Holman reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/