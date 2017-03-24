Syrian refugee children win robot-making competition in Lebanon

Of the 10 teams that won a national robot-making contest, three comprise Syrian children who have fled war and devastation.

The prize is a trip to the US to enter into an international competition.

But there are fears the youngsters will never make it to America given a travel ban signed off by US President Donald Trump.

Al Jazeera’s Imtiaz Tyab reports from Beirut.

