Free Syrian Army fighters and their Turkish allies are encountering fierce ISIL resistance around the northern town of al-Bab.

They entered its outskirts for the first time on Sunday, but were driven back.

Al Jazeera’s Stefanie Dekker reports from the Turkey-Syria border.

