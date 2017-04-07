Home » News » Syria: US fires 59 Tomahawk missiles on air base in response to suspected gas attack

Syria: US fires 59 Tomahawk missiles on air base in response to suspected gas attack

News Desk April 7, 2017

The US launched dozens of cruise missiles against an air base near the central Syrian city of Homs on Friday in response to a suspected gas attack on a rebel-held town earlier this week. Follow the latest developments on our live blog.

