Syria: UN pushes for pause in Raqqa fighting to let civilians flee

The United Nations is leading calls for a break in the battle for the ISIL-held Syrian city of Raqqa so thousands of civilians flee safely.

There has been criticism of the growing number of civilians who have been killed as a result of the conflict between armed Syrian opposition groups and ISIL fighters.

Al Jazeera’s Rosiland Jordan reports from UN headquarters in New York.

