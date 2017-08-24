Swipe | ‘Hub of Hope’, the dark web & Gamescom

A comedian has set up a digital database to help anyone struggling with mental health issues. Swipe presenter Gemma Evans meets him to find out how the ‘Hub of Hope’ works and why he created it.

How much do you know about the dark web? Reporter Alex Morgan finds out what goes on in those parts of the internet that Google won’t take you to.

Plus, video games aficionado Rik Henderson is at Gamescom in Germany – one of the world’s biggest games events. He sent us his views on all the best bits – including Call of Duty: WWII, Jurassic World Evolution, Forza Motorsport 7, the Xbox One X Project Scorpio edition and Minecraft edition Xbox One S.

You can watch Swipe on Sky News every Friday at 9.30pm, Saturday at 10.30am, 2.30 & 4.30pm and Sunday at 11.30am, 2.30 & 4.30pm – or see it on mobile, Catch Up, Sky Q & skynews.com.

