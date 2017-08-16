Home » Sport » Cricket » Suzie Bates Smashes 119* Off Only 72 Balls: Loughborough v Southern Vipers – Kia Super League 2017

Suzie Bates Smashes 119* Off Only 72 Balls: Loughborough v Southern Vipers – Kia Super League 2017

Sport Desk August 16, 2017 Cricket Leave a comment

Defending champions Southern Vipers demonstrated their credentials for this year’s trophy, with a strong 46-run victory over Loughborough Lightning.

This is the official channel of the ECB. Watch all the latest videos from the England Cricket Team and England and Wales Cricket Board. Including highlights, interviews, features getting you closer to the England team and county players.

Subscribe for more: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=ecbcricket

Featuring video from the England cricket team, NatWest T20 Blast, Specsavers County Championship and more.

To find out more about the ECB visit:
http://www.ecb.co.uk

About Sport Desk

Stories from the Sport Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Surrey Stars Beat Yorkshire Diamonds By Eight Wickets – Kia Super League 2017

England pair Natalie Sciver and Alex Hartley took three wickets each as Surrey Stars beat …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd