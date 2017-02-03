Superbowl Halftime Show: What is Lady Gaga planning?

Subscribe to France 24 now:

IN THE WORLD PAPERS – Thursday, February 3: The fallout continues between Australia and the US after Donald Trump hung up on Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. In Europe, Trump’s possible choice of an anti-EU ambassador is causing uproar in Brussels. The Romanian press hails the citizen movement that’s seen tens of thousands of people take to the streets against a government decree that goes easy on corrupt politicians. Finally, what does Lady Gaga have planned for her Superbowl halftime show?

