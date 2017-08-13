Sublime One-Handed Catch For Kent As They Win Against Somerset – NatWest T20 Blast 2017

Jimmy Neesham dismiss Steven Davies with a brilliant one-handed catch at short midwicket in Kent’s game at Somerset.

