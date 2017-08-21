Home » News » Striking Darjeeling tea workers join Gurkhaland campaign

Striking Darjeeling tea workers join Gurkhaland campaign

News Desk August 21, 2017

Harvesting has stopped in one of the world’s most famous and expensive tea plantations.

Workers in the Indian town of Darjeeling have been on strike for 65 days.

The tea estate employees, who are all Gurkha people, have joined a regional campaign for their own state within India – Gurkhaland.

This, they hope, will improve wages and living conditions.

Al Jazeera’s Bernard Smith reports from Darjeeling.

