Home » News » ‘Stop the impunity of harassment in Morocco’

‘Stop the impunity of harassment in Morocco’

News Desk August 23, 2017 News Leave a comment

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

INTERNATIONAL PAPERS – Weds. 23.08.17: Angola is in the spotlight as 9.5 million voters head to polling stations to cast their ballots in elections that will see President Jose Eduardo dos Santos quit after nearly four decades in power. Also, papers in Afghanistan react to US President Donald Trump’s strategy for resolving the conflict there. And in Morocco, a video of a young woman being sexually assaulted has reignited a bitter debate about violence against women.
http://www.france24.com/en/press-review

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/France24_en

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

When Day Became Night: Special report

In this special report, Sky News Presenter Kay Burley reports from Madras, Oregon – one …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd