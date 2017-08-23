‘Stop the impunity of harassment in Morocco’

Subscribe to France 24 now:
INTERNATIONAL PAPERS – Weds. 23.08.17: Angola is in the spotlight as 9.5 million voters head to polling stations to cast their ballots in elections that will see President Jose Eduardo dos Santos quit after nearly four decades in power. Also, papers in Afghanistan react to US President Donald Trump’s strategy for resolving the conflict there. And in Morocco, a video of a young woman being sexually assaulted has reignited a bitter debate about violence against women.
