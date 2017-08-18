Home » Sport » Football » Bundesliga » Stop Fidgeting – The Bundesliga is back

Stop Fidgeting – The Bundesliga is back

Sport Desk August 18, 2017 Bundesliga Leave a comment

The 2017/18 season is on its way
► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS

Are you bored? Are you sick of the Bundesliga summer break? Then we have good news for you! The stars of the Bundesliga are back and the 2017/18 season is about to start with a boom. Get in the mood for goals, tackles, nutmegs and more! And stop fidgeting! Please.

► Watch Bundesliga in your country: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCT

The Official Bundesliga YouTube channel gives you access to clips from Germany’s football league that you won’t find anywhere else. Subscribe now and visit us at https://bndsl.ga/comYT to see what all the noise is about!

About Sport Desk

Stories from the Sport Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Top 10 Goals – Players With “O” – Özil, Osako & More

The Bundesliga’s O-list of wonderful goals. ► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS The letter O is up …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd