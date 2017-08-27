Stoneman Hits Maiden Fifty To Leave Match In The Balance – England v West Indies 2nd Test Day 3 2017

England cling on in the third day at Headingley, as Mark Stoneman made his maiden Test half century to finish the day on 171-3, and give his team a two run lead.

This is the official channel of the ECB. Watch all the latest videos from the England Cricket Team and England and Wales Cricket Board. Including highlights, interviews, features getting you closer to the England team and county players.

Subscribe for more: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=ecbcricket

Featuring video from the England cricket team, NatWest T20 Blast, Specsavers County Championship and more.

To find out more about the ECB visit:

http://www.ecb.co.uk