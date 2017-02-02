Home » Sport » Basketball » NBA » Steph, Seth, & Dell All Hit a 3-Pointer Tonight!!! | The Curry Family’s Big Night

The Curry family showed out tonight! It all started with Dell Curry banking in a three pointer well before the Warriors game, then Seth Curry put up 22 points, then Stephen Curry dropped 39 points in 3 quarters! Check out the best moments here!

