The Curry family showed out tonight! It all started with Dell Curry banking in a three pointer well before the Warriors game, then Seth Curry put up 22 points, then Stephen Curry dropped 39 points in 3 quarters! Check out the best moments here!
Home » Sport » Basketball » NBA » Steph, Seth, & Dell All Hit a 3-Pointer Tonight!!! | The Curry Family’s Big Night
Tags United States
Check Also
Colombia: FARC rebels to disarm at transition zones
Thousands of FARC rebels in Colombia are gathering into 26 transition zones across the country, …