Sri Lanka seeks more time for war crimes probe

Sri Lanka’s civil war ended nearly eight years ago, but the road to reconciliation has been long.

As the UN Human Rights Council meets in Geneva, the government is widely expected to ask for more time to implement its commitments to post-war accountability.

Al Jazeera’s Minelle Fernandez reports from Colombo.

