Spring Forever: Riots & Bloodshed Spreading in Arab World (RT Documentary)

Revolution, riots and bloodshed are spreading throughout the Arab world. The area has become a hotbed of uprising. The causes and the consequences of the Arab srping explained in this documentary.
A young man sets fire to himself on the streets of Tunisia. This spark threatens to set the whole of the Middle East ablaze. The region has become a tinder box for revolution. Blood is shed, regimes are toppled, but does anything really change? The uprisings, the tragedy and the causes of the Arab spring in a thought-provoking documentary on RTDoc.
