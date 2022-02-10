ESPN published this video item, entitled “Woj on the Nets’ urgency to trade James Harden | SportsCenter” – below is their description.

Woj on the Nets’ urgency to trade James Harden | SportsCenter Stephen A. Smith and Adrian Wojnarowski react to the Brooklyn Nets’ trade of James Harden and Paul Millsap for Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and 2 first-round picks. #NBA #SportsCenter ESPN YouTube Channel

