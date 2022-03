ESPN published this video item, entitled “Woj on how the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade unfolded | NBA Today” – below is their description.

Woj on how the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade unfolded | NBA Today Adrian Wojnarowski joins NBA Today and breaks down the trade between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets. #NBAToday #NBA ESPN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.