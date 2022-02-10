Eurosport published this video item, entitled “US Team Make History, Winning First Ever Gold In Team Ariels Freestyle Skiing | 2022 Winter Olympics” – below is their description.

The Skiing US team make history by achieving the first every gold medal for Team Ariels Freestyle Skiing

Subscribe to the #HomeOfTheOlympics in Europe to stream every unmissable moment from the 2022 Winter Olympics eurosport.com

For news, results, schedules and all of the latest coverage from Beijing, visit https://www.eurosport.com

Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/eurosport

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Eurosport

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eurosport

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/eurosport

Eurosport YouTube Channel