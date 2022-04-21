ESPN published this video item, entitled “Tyson Fury says either him or Dillian Whyte will get knocked out on Saturday | ESPN Ringside” – below is their description.
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury speaks with Joe Tessitore about Wednesday’s press conference with Dillian Whyte, his expectations for their fight at Wembley Stadium and his suit.
Tyson Fury Vs Dillian Whyte is a heavyweight bout which has been ordered by the WBC for the WBC Heavyweight World Championship title, currently held by Fury, following his defeat of previous holder Deontay Wilder.
The purse of USD $41million will be split by Fury (80%) and Whyte (20%) after Fury’s promoter Frank Warren successfully outbid Whyte’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, in Mexico City.
with many expecting a 23 April 2022 fight, to take place in the UK for this all-British boxing match.
Because of prior associations on the side of the Fury camp, it is expected the fight will be shown on PPV via BT Sport in the UK and ESPN+ stateside and internationally.
In This Story: Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury is a heavyweight boxer, current lineal champion of the World, and WBC Heavyweight Champion of the World.
He fought Deontay Wilder, with whom he drew in December 2018, for the WBC World Title on 22 February 2020, in a fight billed Wilder Fury 2. Fury won by TKO in Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Arena, after a dominant display.
He is the holder of the Ring Title, the Linear Champion and the WBC World Champion, all at heavyweight.
Fury weighed in at 19st 7lbs, for the Wilder rematch, and stands at 6’9″ tall. He lives in Morecambe, England.
